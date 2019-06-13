Kerry TDs slam restrictions on new home help applications

Two Kerry TDs have slammed restrictions on new applications for home help services.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil says the closure of the scheme to new applicants until at least November, despite there being more than 6,000 people on waiting lists is appalling.

He says this decision will have negative consequences for families, carers, and the wider health services across Kerry.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says the Government must intervene to reverse the freeze in home help hours.

He says this makes no budgetary sense as it costs almost €6,000 (€5,964) a week to care for a person in an acute hospital, while it’s just €160 a week with a home help support package.