Kerry TDs say staffing shortages in mental health services must be addressed.

The South/South-West Region, which covers Kerry and Cork, has the greatest number of minors waiting for an appointment with the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

The children’s charity Barnardos says there are over 37,000 children waiting for mental health, disability, and speech and language assessments across the country, with the Cork and Kerry area faring the worst.





According to Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris, 1,192 children and adolescents in the region are waiting over 3 months for an assessment.

He says children and adolescents from Kerry are trying to access inpatient beds in Cork, however, due to a lack of beds, children are being admitted into adult wards in UHK.

The Sinn Féin TD says extending waiting periods puts children and their mental health at risk.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says it’s time the government turned its rhetoric on disability into action on the ground.

He says children in Kerry and Cork are waiting longer to access a mental health service, with 29% now waiting longer than 12 months.

Deputy Brassil adds accessing a timely assessment is a passport for children to get the treatments, services and supports they need to have the best possible quality of life.