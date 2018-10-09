Kerry TDs react to Budget 2018

Kerry TDs have been reacting to the budget.

The Government’s decision to increase the VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality sector from 9% to 13.5% has dominated their responses.

Fianna Fáil deputy John Brassil says the budget contains many positive changes especially in housing, health, education and social welfare.





He says Fianna Fáil has ensured a third straight progressive budget while others stayed on the side lines.

However, he’s disappointed by the Government’s decision to increase the tourism industry’s VAT rate and is calling on them to assess and review the decision.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says as a result, many jobs in rural areas will be under serious threat.

He says it appears that Kerry Fine Gael TD, Junior Minister for Tourism, Brendan Griffin had not made much of an effort to save the 9% VAT rate and that having a minister in Kerry doesn’t mean a lot.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris described it as a budget of spin and that it had done very little to lift people out of the housing crisis, particularly the homeless. He said the increases in social welfare and 25 cent rise in the minimum wage were miniscule and were a disgrace.

Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae also criticised the VAT rate increase and says he’s disappointed by the Government’s failure to provide a 200 euro subsidy per suckler cow for farmers.