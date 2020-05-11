Kerry TDs outline concerns to operator of Caherciveen Direct Provision centre

Kerry’s five TDs have held an extensive meeting with the operators of the Caherciveen direct provision centre.

Remcoll Capital Limited is operating the former Skellig Star Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers on behalf of the Department of Justice.

Deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, Norma Foley, Pa Daly and Junior Minister Brendan Griffin spent over two-and-a-half-hours this morning on an online video call with Paul Collins, who is a director of Remcoll Capital.

The group outlined their concerns about the centre and Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says he found the meeting informative, comprehensive and factual.

The deputies asked Mr Collins to do an interview on Radio Kerry about the issues surrounding the controversial centre; there were also calls on Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to come on the station.

Meanwhile, a Green Party representative in south Kerry says the controversy over the housing of asylum seekers in Caherciveen could be a turning point in Direct Provision.

Cleo Murphy says providing such accommodation should be the responsibility of a not-for-profit organisation.

The Green Party has raised the matter in the Dáil calling on the Government to listen to the pleas of residents who have fears about COVID-19 and want to be moved to other accommodation.

In a Parliamentary Question, the party’s justice spokesperson, Roderic O’Gorman said it is time the direct provision system, which was set up in 1999, is brought to an end.

Mr O’Gorman said the Fáilte Caherciveen group have stated it’s not something Daniel O’Connell would have tolerated and it would be fitting if the former Skellig Star hotel was the last new direct-provision centre to open in Ireland.