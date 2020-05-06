Kerry TDs hit out at lack of clarity surrounding Leaving Certificate exams

Two Kerry TDs have hit out at the lack of clarity surrounding this year’s Leaving Certificate exams.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley and Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly have raised concerns about the plans for the State exams, which are due to begin on July 29th.

Deputy Daly says Sinn Féin feel the exams are less likely to progress following the publication of the reopening roadmap; he says students and parents feel it’s unfair that the exams should go ahead in July.

The Sinn Féin TD says the party understands the Department of Education is considering alternatives and expect that a different approach will be suggested in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who is also a teacher, says students are experiencing additional stress and anxiety due to the lack of preparedness and planning by the Department of Education.

She says it’s inexcusable that students must prepare for exams in an information vacuum, adding there is no clarity for students as to how exactly the Leaving Cert exams will operate; the only information currently available is the start date.

Deputy Foley has raised concerns, including what measures will be in place to protect vulnerable students or teachers, if there’s sufficient personal protective equipment for exam centres and what social distancing measures will be in place, with the relevant ministers.

She says now is the time for full disclosure of plans by the Department of Education, in the interest of public health and wellbeing.