Kerry TDs’ financial and property interests revealed

Kerry TDs’ financial and property interests have been revealed.

The Register of Members Interests lists all occupations, shares, contracts, directorships and properties of TDs in Dáil Eireann.

During January to December of last year, Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae brought his land or property interests to 21, an increase of three on the previous year.

These comprise a house in Kilgarvan and two other houses going through “contract stage”; one each in Clonkeen and Tralee.

He lists other occupations as postmaster, farmer, shop and plant hire owner, while the Kilgarvan deputy has a fuel supply contract with Kerry County Council.

His brother Danny lists his other occupations as publican, farmer, bus and plant hire owner, and he owns four properties, which comprise three farms.

He also has two contracts, one with Kerry County Council and Irish Water and one with Bus Eireann.

Outgoing Fianna Fáil TD – and pharmacist – John Brassil lists three share holdings, one property and a contract for the supply of medicines in his Ballyheigue pharmacy.

Outgoing Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris owns a small parcel of land, while Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin has no financial or property interests or holdings outside of his role as a public representative.