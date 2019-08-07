Kerry TDs concerned about reports Ryanair to close Faro base

Kerry TDs are concerned to hear of reports that Ryanair is to close its base in Faro.

The SNPVAC cabin crew union says the airline told it of its intention to close the base in the Algarve from next year due to a number of factors including Brexit fears and the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The union had called a strike from August 21st to 25th prior to the briefing.

Ryanair has not denied or confirmed the closure, which could lead to the loss of at least 100 jobs.

The airline operates two flights a week between Kerry Airport and Faro from June to September.

Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris, who only used the route himself recently, is hopeful an agreement can be reached: