Kerry TDs asked over 2200 Dail questions in 2018

Kerry TDs asked over 2200 parliamentary questions in the Dáil in 2018.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry News, the deputy who tabled most questions in the period was Independent Michael Healy Rae.

Parliamentary Questions receive written answers from government departments and do not include questions raised by deputies during leaders’ questions or other Dáil debates.





Deputy Michael Healy Rae put down a total of 1311 questions to ministers between January and the middle of December.

Many of these requests related to individual hospital appointments, medical card applications, disability and carers payments applications as well as farm payment applications on behalf of individual constituents.

Deputy Healy Rae was followed by Fine Gael Minister for State for Tourism Deputy Brendan Griffin with a total of 440 questions asked.

The third highest number of parliamentary questions came from Fianna Fail’s John Brassil who tabled 328 questions to various ministers.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy Rae asked 73 questions while Sinn Féin’s Martin Ferris asked 61 questions.