Kerry TD worried about impact of Brexit on bus service for cataract removals

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae has said he’s worried about the impact Brexit will have on the bus service he runs to a Belfast hospital.

Deputy Healy-Rae has run a bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017 for people to get cataracts removed, due to long waiting lists in the Republic.

The service was unable to operate between March and August because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the fifth bus-full of Kerry people since its resumption is currently on its way back to Kerry.

However, Danny Healy-Rae says he’s worried that he may not be able to continue the service when the UK leaves the EU.