Kerry TD willing to expose names of money-lenders in the Dáil

A Kerry TD is willing to expose the names of money-lenders in the Dáil in a bid to stop them targeting vulnerable people.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris says illegal moneylending has resulted in intimidation and threats of violence against vulnerable people; he has met with Tralee Gardaí to highlight such complaints.

He says they are preying on people’s fear, and are targeting people who are under pressure; the Kerry TD claims a debt of €1,000 cost €30,000 to clear.

Deputy Ferris is to also highlight the issue with the Criminal Assets Bureau and says he is not afraid to name people in the Dáil.

He says it is frightening that people are being forced to pay far more than they initially borrowed: