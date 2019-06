A Kerry TD has praised the dedication of patients and their families to secure a drug for a rare muscle-wasting disease.

The Health Minister has confirmed that the HSE will pay for the orphan drug Spinraza, which is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Fianna Fail’s John Brassil says this has been a long-fought battle for those affected by the condition and says it is right that our health service has followed the example of almost other European country.