Kerry TD welcomes funding announcement for first responders

Minister of State for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, has welcomed the announcement of €16,000 worth of funding for the Kerry region.

The funding will go to first responders’ units around the county, as part of the Clár Measure 3 First Response Support.

Waterville First Responders will receive €6,000 for diagnostic equipment, while Banna Rescue will receive nearly €4,000 for a trailer.

Portmagee First Responders will receive over €2,000 and Causeway Community Cardiac First Responders will receive almost €5,000 for various equipment.