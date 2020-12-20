Kerry TD welcomes commitment from Minister that Irish Water works will be completed on prominent Killarney road

A Kerry TD has welcomed a commitment by the Minister for Housing that works will be completed on a prominent Killarney road before it is upgraded.

Irish Water will complete works on the stretch of road from Daly’s Roundabout to Ballyspillane in advance of planned road upgrades in 2021.

TD Michael Healy-Rae received the commitment from Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, in a written reply following questions he posed to the Taoiseach during leader’s questions in the Dáil.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the commitment is most welcome, as the surface of the road over the water mains can only be described as something like in Beirut from water breaks.