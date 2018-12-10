Kerry TD welcomes changes to the Disability Allowance

Kerry Fianna Fail TD, John Brassil has welcomed confirmation from the Government that people on disability allowance will now be able to work and earn more while holding onto their medical card.

The medical card earnings disregard for persons in receipt of Disability Allowance have been significantly increased, from €120 to €427 per week and will apply to the assessment process for both single persons and to family assessments.

Deputy Brassil described the news as incredibly positive. The changes came into effect on Saturday.