A Kerry TD is warning constituents of a social media scam.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says a person in the county received messages through Facebook, advising them they’d been granted up to €50,000.

The scam requires the participant to first pay a considerable amount to release the money.

Deputy Daly, who has shared information about the scam with gardaí, is reminding constituents to be extremely cautious when engaging with people whom they don’t know.