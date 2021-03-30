Kerry TD wants regions with low rates of COVID-19 to reopen first

A Kerry TD wants regions with low rates of COVID-19 to be reopened first.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae is making the call, ahead of the government’s announcement this evening on an easing of restrictions.

Last evening’s figures showed that Kerry and Cork have the two lowest 14-day incidence rates per population in the Republic.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says everyone is going through a “personal torture” at present, and only the government has the power to help, through a regionalised reopening.

He says lessons can be learned from the easing of restrictions in early December.