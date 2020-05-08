Kerry TD wants people refusing to self-isolate to be sent to Spike Island

People returning to Ireland and refusing to self-isolate should be sent to Spike Island.

That’s according to Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who’s concerned about people coming into Ireland, who won’t isolate for 14 days as they’re expected to do, or sign forms about where they’ll be staying.

It was revealed this week that over third of passengers arriving at Dublin Airport didn’t complete a form confirming where they would be self-isolating.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says those who refuse to sign forms or self-isolate, should be sent to Spike Island, the former prison in Cork Harbour.