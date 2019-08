A Kerry TD is calling on the government to tackle the cost of sending children back to school.

Fianna Fáil Deputy John Brassil feels parents shouldn’t have to get into debt to prepare for the upcoming school year.

He believes it’s a worrying time for parents having to cover the cost of new uniforms, books and extracurricular activities.

He’s calling on the government to implement the proposals in the Oireachtas Education Committee’s recent report on school costs.