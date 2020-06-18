Kerry TD used Black Lives Matter speech to state all lives matter

A Kerry TD has used his speech in the Dáil on the Black Lives Matter movement to state that all lives matter.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae spoke yesterday on supporting inclusion and combating racism in Ireland.

He raised the issue of direct provision, saying the system is wrong, and again called on Minister Charlie Flanagan to close down the centre in Cahersiveen.

The Irish Network Against Racism has criticised Deputy Healy-Rae for saying that all lives matter.

They believe the statement undermines Black Lives Matter, which they say is used because we live in a culture in which black lives don’t count as much as white ones.

Danny Healy-Rae TD also brought up the right to life of the unborn during his speech.