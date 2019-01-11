Kerry TD urging families to be aware which strain of meningitis their children are protected against

A Kerry TD is urging families to know which strain of meningitis their children are protected against.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on Primary Care John Brassil was speaking in the wake of the deaths from the illness in recent weeks.

He is urging parents to know the type of immunisation their children have, following reports that not all strains are covered by the one vaccine.





In 2016 the Meningitis B vaccine was made available free of charge for infants up to the age of 12 months, and Deputy Brassil says it is time to consider making it free to every child.

It currently can cost up to €350 per child to get the strain B vaccination.

He is seeking more information on the deaths and which strain caused them, as families throughout the country are seriously concerned.