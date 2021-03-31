Kerry TD told plans to deliver online driver theory test service for trucks and buses

A Kerry TD has been told there are plans to deliver an online driver theory test service for truck and bus licences.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin received the information, following a question submitted to the Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan.

The department said the Road Safety Authority is working to deliver an online service, which has been trialled on a pilot basis for those taking a theory test for trucks and buses.

It’s now being evaluated with a view to extending the online service to all test types.

Deputy Griffin was also told there will be a limit on the number of customers that can avail of the service during the initial rollout phase.