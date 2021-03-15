Kerry TD told any passport backlog will be cleared within eight weeks

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has told a Kerry TD any passport backlog will be cleared within eight weeks.

Through a parliamentary question, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked Minister Simon Coveney for an update on the service’s processing of passport applications and asked if plans are in place to deal with the expected backlog.

The Passport Service is currently only processing emergency and urgent applications during Level 5.

It says that when the country moves to Level 4, it’ll process all applications received through its online portal.

Minister Coveney told Deputy Griffin that the service is confident that any backlog through this system will be cleared in six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, the Passport Service plans to resume processing of routine, paper-based applications during Level 3 restrictions.

Applicants who require a passport for emergency purposes, or to travel for urgent reasons, should contact the Passport Service through its online channels.