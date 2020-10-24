Kerry TD tells Taoiseach he should have visited Kerry marts before restricting them

A Kerry TD says the Taoiseach should have visited the marts in Kerry before restricting them under Level 5.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae made the claim in the Dáil this week, as the number of calls to open farmers’ marts again grows.

Under Level 5 restrictions, sellers drop off animals, buyers are facilitated to inspect stock in pens by appointment but the bidding process will be online only.

Deputy Healy-Rae says it’s clear that no cases of the virus happened in marts.

He added that farmers obeyed the rules and the marts were run in a way that was well-controlled.

The Independent TD is asking the Taoiseach to look at the marts situation again.