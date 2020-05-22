Kerry TD still hoping seasonal workers will receive the COVID-19 payment

A Kerry TD says he’s still hoping seasonal workers will receive the COVID-19 payment.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says negotiations are ongoing in relation to seasonal workers receiving the weekly €350 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The Department of Social Protection says there are a number of conditions one must fulfil before receiving the payment, including being in employment prior to March 13th.

This affects many seasonal workers in Kerry, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Fine Gael TD and junior minister Brendan Griffin says there is currently no agreement in place to provide seasonal workers with the payment, however, negotiations are ongoing.

He says with some people coming off COVID-19 payments in recent weeks, there may be scope for an extension of the scheme to seasonal workers.

The Keel TD says other departments are also engaging with the Department of Social Protection.

He adds an applicant’s previous work history could be examined by the department to determine if they have a record of seasonal work.

Minister Griffin adds that while there has been no breakthrough, he’s continuing to consult with department officials and the minister.