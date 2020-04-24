Kerry TD stands over call to remove all residents of Caherciveen direct provision centre

A Kerry TD is standing over his call for all of the residents of a direct provision centre in Caherciveen to be moved out of the county.

It comes after reports that several residents in the former Skellig Star Hotel have tested positive for COVID-19; it’s understood they have been moved to Cork.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says he didn’t make the call lightly for the remaining residents to be moved out and has no issue with them.

He claims the former hotel is not suitable for use as a direct provision centre.

Deputy Healy-Rae says people in Caherciveen are very concerned about the situation and says the Department of Justice and the Justice Minister need to take immediate action:

However, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Niall Kelleher disagrees with the suggestion that the residents of the direct provision centre should all be moved out.

The Fianna Fáil councillor admits the Department of Justice has questions to answer but we must now deal with the situation that has arisen: