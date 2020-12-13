Kerry TD seeks information about difficulties people are having cashing airline flight refunds

A Kerry TD has sought information around difficulties people are having cashing airline flight refunds.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin asked the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan if he is aware that some people are having issues trying to cash refund cheques from a certain aviation company.

Thousands of flight refunds were given during the early stages of the pandemic by all airlines.

Deputy Brendan Griffin has now questioned the transport minister about issues in cashing refunds.

In response, Minister Ryan says it’s something which is affecting a number of consumers.

He says that if an airline refunds through cash, electronic bank transfer, bank order, bank cheque or through vouchers, it has legally discharged its duty under the regulation.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is advising passengers who are experiencing difficulties cashing these cheques to first bring the issue to the airline’s attention.

The commission adds it understands airlines are cooperating in providing an alternative payment method where possible.