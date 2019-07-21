Kerry TD seeks housing funding

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae is seeking funding for housing in the county.

Kerry County Council has submitted a request for 45 units under the Voids Programme, which was set up to assist local authorities with upgrading properties for re-letting.

The request will cost over half a million euro and Deputy Healy-Rae is urging Minister of State for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Damien English, to allocate this money without delay.

Mr. Healy-Rae TD says it’s no longer acceptable to see local authority houses lying idle while waiting to be refurbished and that funding should be made available as soon as possible.