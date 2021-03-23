Kerry TD seeking for COVID-19 restrictions to take county’s low rate into account

A Kerry TD is seeking for any review of COVID-19 restrictions to take the county’s relatively low transmission rates into account.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly is making the call, in advance of an expected easing of restrictions early next month.

He wants NPHET to consider permitting outdoor construction, outdoor activities and training for children to resume, along with a relaxation of the 5km rule in Kerry.

The county has had among the lowest incidence rates of COVID-19 over the past number of weeks.

Deputy Daly says Kerry people need some indication that, with the most vulnerable vaccinated and the low transmission rates, the strategy is taking the county in the right direction.