Kerry TD seeking clarity on reported reopening of SouthDoc’s Listowel centre

A Kerry TD says his party will be seeking clarity on the reported reopening of SouthDoc’s Listowel centre.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the reopening of the centre is a misrepresentation because, as he understands, no doctor will be based in the North Kerry hub.

SouthDoc’s Listowel centre was one of four bases that closed last March as part of a consolidation of services in the county in response to the pandemic.

On Monday, the HSE confirmed that services in Listowel will be available to patients by appointment from January 18th.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says it’s come to his and Councillor Tom Barry’s attention that the full service will not be restored, meaning a doctor will only travel to Listowel in the event a patient cannot travel to Tralee.

Deputy Daly says his Dáil colleague Cork North-Central TD Thomas Gould will seek clarity on this today.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly and Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney have also both raised the issued of the ceased Listowel SouthDoc service since its closure last year.