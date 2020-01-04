A Kerry TD says women affected by CervicalCheck must receive an ex gratia payment immediately.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says women affected by the controversy should receive a payment of €2,000, despite no legal requirement compelling the HSE to do so.

The payment was announced in response to last year’s findings from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists review, which found that opportunities had been missed to prevent or diagnose cancer earlier in 159 women.

Deputy Brassil says that, despite promises from the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health, there has been no action to help these women.

The Fianna Fáil TD says many women incurred costs of additional private tests, and an ex gratia payment would help to offset some of the costs.