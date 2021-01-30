Kerry TD says it will take 70 years to clear road improvement scheme list at current rate

A Kerry TD says it will take 70 years to complete works on Kerry roads listed on the local improvement scheme at the current rate.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae raised the matter of a lack of funding for Kerry roads on the scheme during Leader’s Questions in the Dáil this week.

Deputy Healy-Rae says just 10 roads on the scheme were improved last year, while 697 remain on the list.

The Independent TD says at this rate, it will take 70 years to clear the list, which is not fair on the people using these roads.

Danny Healy-Rae says the €700,000 in funding provided for the scheme in Kerry last year is not enough, and called on the government to provide four times that amount to keep up with the list.