Kerry TD says uncertainty over pubs re-opening a problem

Public health officials are discussing the reopening of pubs and international travel at a meeting today.

It comes as the Tánaiste effectively rules out mandatory quarantine saying it’s not legal or practical.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting as calls grow for mandatory quarantine.

There’s pressure for officials to force people into quarantine when they arrive from coronavirus hotspots rather than just asking them.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners Federation of Ireland says they need a decision today.

Meanwhile, there is concern over the lack of clarity regarding pubs re-opening on Monday.

Independent TD and pub owner Danny Healy-Rae says it’s a particular problem for rural areas.