The Taoiseach’s been accused of making a mockery of people who have to travel to the north for eye treatment.

It’s after a sharp Dáil exchange yesterday over the transport of people to Belfast for cataract surgery.

Michael Martin claimed Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae approached people after mass offering them seats on a bus to the north.

Today the Kerry TD said it wasn’t a smart political move by the Taoiseach.