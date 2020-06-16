Kerry TD says supports needed to ensure small businesses reopen

A Kerry TD says supports are needed to ensure small businesses can reopen.

Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says B&Bs and a wide range of small businesses, including bus operators, trades people and community centres are excluded from the Business Restart Grant.

Deputy Norma Foley says these businesses have been left behind and many fear they may never open again.

She says B&Bs are a vital component of the tourism sector in Kerry, adding many are unsure how they will be able to afford to reopen and comply with COVID-19 Stay Safe measures.

She says they are the backbone of our economy and need to be supported; she’s raised the issue with the Minister and Department of Business.

Meanwhile, Cllrs Michael Cahill and Breandán Fitzgerald raised an emergency motion at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council calling for online accommodation booking companies to drastically reduce their fees.

Some companies can change a booking fee of 15%; the councillors believe this should be cut to 5% for this season at least to allow accommodation providers to successfully reopen and kick start the tourism industry.