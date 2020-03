Student nurses on work placements across the country should be paid for helping to fight the coronavirus outbreak, according to Kerry’s Fianna Fáil TD.

Norma Foley says she’s been in contact with nurses on placement who say they are working the same hours as qualified staff but without pay.

Most colleges have deferred student placements but that is not the case for many trainee nurses.

Deputy Foley says they should receive pay given the unique and dangerous nature of the current situation.