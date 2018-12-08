Kerry TD says resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen

A Kerry TD says a resource centre in Tralee needs to reopen.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Ferris was speaking about the Tralee Women’s Resource Centre, which closed its doors for the final time on Friday.

The drop-in centre for women was founded in 1986.





The board of Tralee Women’s Resource Centre conducted a review and found that the organisation is no longer as relevant as it was.

It had provided services including family support, help for women experiencing domestic violence and English language classes for migrant and refugee women.

Speaking in the Dáil, TD Martin Ferris said every effort should be made to continue the service, which has served women and their families over the past 32 years.

He asked that funding which has been provided heretofore is not redirected anywhere else, as there is a group of concerned women who are willing to reconstitute the organisation with a view to reopening the centre as soon as possible.