Kerry TD says rapid COVID-19 tests for tourists at Irish airports being explored

The government’s considering using rapid COVID-19 tests for tourists arriving at Irish airports to try and boost the sector.

The Sunday Times reports the measure could be used as an alternative to the current advice for 14 days of self-isolation.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says the idea’s being explored and that it could be an “all round win” if it reassures potential tourists.

Countries like Austria and Greece already use airport testing to screen visitors for COVID-19.