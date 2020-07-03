Kerry TD says praise doesn’t pay nurses’ mortgages

A Kerry TD says the new government needs to ensure nurses are paid adequately, because praise does not pay the mortgage.

Independent deputy Michael Healy Rae is urging the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to ensure that promises made to nurses on pay are kept.

He says nurses were first to the battle lines during the COVID-19 crisis and, while it was great to see people applauding their efforts, it is more important for them to be guaranteed the payment promises that were made.

Deputy Healy-Rae also claims that catering staff have been working for 13 years without any pay rise; he asked Minister Donnelly how much longer this would continue.