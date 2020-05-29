Kerry TD says Perspex partition could be put into cars to allow for driving tests

A Kerry TD says if learner drivers can’t get a temporary amnesty then a Perspex divider could be put into cars to allow them sit the driving test or do lessons.

Danny Healy-Rae, along with other TDs, raised the delays being caused to driving tests due to the COVID-19 restrictions in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Norma Foley says driving test applications are still being processed even though tests are currently suspended, adding people could be forced to wait months for their test once they resume.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Perspex partition between the driver and passenger seats is among the options being examined to allow driver testing to begin again.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the suspension of tests is very unfair on young drivers: