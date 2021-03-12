Kerry TD says personal injury guidelines won’t lead to insurance premium reduction

A Kerry TD believes new personal injury payment guidelines won’t lead to a reduction in insurance premiums.

The new guidelines, which will see payouts for lesser injuries substantially decrease, will come into force from next month.

However, the insurance industry has said this will not lead to a reduction in premiums this year.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who is a solicitor, says in the past decade the cost of motor insurance premiums went up by 35%, but the number of claims reduced by 45% and cost of claims per policy decreased by 9%: