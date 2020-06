More than 20 million euro in speeding fines have been collected by Gardaí over the past two years.

230,000 fixed-charge notices were handed out over 2018 and 2019, according to freedom of information figures.

The penalties can run from 80 up to 120 euro with late-charges.

Independent Kerry TD Micheal Healy-Rae says people driving down the road are being treated like criminals.

He believes speed vans are being put in “sneaky locations”: