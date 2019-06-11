The Taoiseach says everyone has a democratic right to object to planning permission applications.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae said people in the county are receiving planning permission from Kerry County Council to build on their own land.

However, he claimed the granting of permission by the local authority is appealed by a serial objector to An Bord Pleanála; he says these appeals are upheld and permission is refused.

Deputy Healy-Rae claims these people cannot afford to get a judicial review, nor can they afford to buy houses in county towns.

He asked Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for action against the so-called serial objector.