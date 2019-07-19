Kerry TD says overcrowding at UHK is culmination of several issues

Kerry TD John Brassil says the overcrowding problem at University Hospital Kerry is a culmination of issues within the health service.

The Fianna Fáil TD’s comments come after an appeal from the hospital today, for people not to attend unless in a genuine emergency.

Earlier today, University Hospital Kerry issued a statement advising people to avoid attending the hospital where possible because of significant overcrowding.

Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry John Brassil says he’s been raising concerns about the situation at UHK for some time, which is the result of a build-up of several problems.

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland also released a statement today, explaining that the rationing of transitional care and Fair Deal funding is making it difficult for older hospital patients to be discharged.

The HSE says the majority of people fit for discharge from acute hospitals are awaiting long-term nursing care.

17 private and voluntary nursing homes in Kerry have 740 registered beds between them.

The NHI are calling on the HSE to make use of the potential that these nursing homes have in alleviating the overcrowding.