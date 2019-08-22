A Kerry TD says off-shore drilling for oil has ceased temporarily.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is expressing disappointment, following the news that drilling in the Porcupine Basin off the Kerry coast has temporarily stopped.

The oil well, which is over 230km from the coast, is now being classified as a dry hole; however, the exploration companies say they have other high-quality prospects off the Irish coast.

It’s understood that CNOOC Petroleum Europe and ExxonMobil have plugged and abandoned the Iolar well, following disappointing results.

The Stena IceMax drillship has now departed the well; it had begun drilling on 27th May.

Iolar was in a block next to Providence Resources’ Druid and Drombeg prospects, which yielded disappointing results when drilled in 2017, according to upstreamonline.com.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae says he’s disappointed that the drilling has stopped for now.

However, he says the drilling companies have pledged to return and drill for new wells in the basin.

The Independent deputy says additional drilling could help to provide much needed jobs for people in Kerry.