A Kerry TD says the remaining residents at Oaklands Nuring Home should be kept there until a vaccine has been found.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly doesn’t agree that the Listowel nursing home should be closed.

He says all residents should stay at the facility until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed.

Deputy Daly says elder care needs to be overhauled, adding better line management is also needed.

He believes this case should provide the impetus for the HSE to build a community nursing unit for North Kerry: