A Kerry TD says new consultant cardiologist posts must be advertised immediately.

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil was speaking after the HSE’s Consultant Appointment Advisory Committee approved two new consultant cardiologist posts in University Hospital Kerry.

In June of last year, the HSE said the recruitment process was already ongoing, following the official resignation of the previous consultant cardiologist.

Deputy Brassil says it’s shameful that it has taken so long for the posts to be approved, given that the positions have been vacant for well over a year.

He claims he’s raised the issue numerous times in the Dáil and was met with differing stories from the HSE, the Department of Health and the Minster for Health.

The Fianna Fáil TD was told in March of this year the post was awaiting approval by the HSE’s Consultant Appointment Advisory Committee.

He says the delay has caused huge concern for the people of Kerry, who fear for UHK’s future as a category 3, 24/7 hospital.

Deputy Brassil is calling on Minister Harris to expediate the recruitment process for the vacant cardiologist posts.