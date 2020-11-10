Kerry TD says large number of people being denied COVID-19 payment

A Kerry TD says a large number of people have contacted him, after being denied the COVID-19 payment.

Last week, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said nearly 15,000 people in Kerry were receiving COVID-19 welfare payments.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says his office has been inundated with calls, emails and Facebook messages this week regarding declined PUP cases.

He says in every case the claimant has been recently employed or self-employed and is now out of work due to Level 5 lockdown regulations.

Deputy Daly says many have presented payslips, along with evidence of employment and PSRI contributions.

He’s asked Minister Heather Humphreys for clarification on any changes to qualifying criteria.