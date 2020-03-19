Minister says landlords demanding rent from tenants impacted by COVID-19 are committing treason

A Kerry TD says any landlord demanding rent from tenants impacted by COVID-19 is committing treason.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin was speaking after the five largest commercial banks yesterday agreed measures to lessen financial pressure on those making loan or mortgage repayments.

This means landlords whose tenants are impacted financially can qualify for a break from repayments.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin expects further measures to be brought in over the coming days, including a direction from the Central Bank in relation to credits unions.

The Fine Gael TD adds the three-month freeze on repayments will protect homeowners, landlords and tenants.