Kerry TD says lack of capacity in Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be addressed

A Kerry TD says the lack of capacity in a Mid Kerry secondary school needs to be addressed.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Martin Ferris appealed to the Minister for Education and his department to provide extra capacity for secondary schools in area.

The Sinn Féin TD claims Milltown has experienced a population explosion recently, which has seen its population more than double between 2006-2011.





He says this has caused capacity problems for local schools.

Deputy Ferris says it’s grossly unfair that some children attending neighbouring primary schools are left to wait until children from others towns and villages decide which school they are going to attend.

A public meeting took place last month in relation to the changing of enrolment criteria for pupils hoping to attend Presentation Secondary School.

Deputy Ferris says what’s needed is co-operation between all the schools and stakeholders in the catchment area to ensure synchronised enrolment, selection and announcement dates.

He also called on the minister to provide additional funding.