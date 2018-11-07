Kerry TD says he’s not seeking to criminalise women who have abortions

A Kerry TD, who supports a proposal for the compulsory cremation or burial of aborted foetuses, says he’s not seeking to criminalise women who have abortions.

Danny Healy-Rae is part of a group of nine anti-abortion TDs, including Michael Healy-Rae, who want to change the abortion bill to include this measure.

It’s among 180 proposed amendments to the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill which are being debated this week by the Oireachtas Select Health Committee.





Deputy Healy-Rae says he does not want to criminalise women who terminate their pregnancies.